Pumpkin catapult fundraiser at Challenger Learning Center

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some local kids will have some high flying fun this Halloween.

The Challenger Learning Center in Bangor spent part of the afternoon setting up their catapult for Pumpkin Catapult Fundraiser.

As part of the fundraiser, participants receive a small pumpkin to decorate.

Once they’re done they can load the pumpkin onto the catapult and let it fly!

“We have catapulted a lot of things, angry birds, apples, oh, all kinds of things. We said, ‘you know, we haven’t catapulted pumpkins yet.’ Then a local business, Treworgy Family Orchards, actually donated the pumpkins for this fundraiser, so they are so kind to donate all these really perfectly sized pumpkins. It’s just a really fun way to celebrate it, but in a COVID safe way,” said Kirsten Hibbard, Executive Director of the Challenger Learning Center.

Each participant will also receive a goodie bag to create their own small catapult at home.

TIckets are ten dollars.

You can sign up for a time slot on the website astronaut.org.

