President Trump supporters rally for those in need

Participants did their best to scare away hunger on this Halloween Saturday by donating food to those in need.
Trump Rally
Trump Rally(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) -

A large group of President Trump supporters held another rally today to show their support for the Republican incumbent.

This time, they added a new wrinkle, collecting food donations for their neighbors in need.

The rally that came together on short notice, was very well attended.

“Gives us a chance to do a little bit more than just support our president and get people engaged, this is very organic.”

The ride-in rally started at Dysart’s in Hermon, making it’s way through Bangor before concluding at Calvary Baptist Church in Orrington.

“Part of the thing about flags and food is that we’re also able to help the less fortunate coming up, there’s a lot of people hurting right now in the state Maine, this lockdown has hurt a lot of people financially, lot of businesses are shut down, we need to open those back up but in the mean time, neighbors need to help neighbors.”

The food items that were donated will be distributed by the Church as they see fit.

“People are really struggling financially so going around doing this food for the needy is a great event just to help people out during this time, thanksgivings coming Christmas is coming we wanna make sure that people are not hungry and that they get the foods that they need.”

To conclude the rally folks gathered inside the church where food items where stored and speakers such as Congressional Candidate Dale Crafts spoke to supporters.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

