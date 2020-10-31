Over 700 acres of Wabanaki Territory returned to the Penobscot Nation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 735 acres of Wabanaki Territory in Piscataquis County have been returned to the Penobscot Nation through a land stewardship agreement.

The transfer comes from the Elliotsville Foundation, the same private foundation that donated land for the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument.

The land is located in Williamsburg Township, west of Brownville and sits between two parcels already in the Penobscot Nation’s stewardship.

The land includes the headwaters of the Pleasant River which is sacred to the tribe.

