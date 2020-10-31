Old Surry Village School hosts unique trick-or-treat event

SURRY, Maine (WABI) - The Old Surry Village School has come up with a creative, safe way to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters this Halloween.

Volunteers are building a special Halloween elephant to sit in front of the school.

Treats will slide down the elephant’s simulated trunk from an upper window.

It provides a touchless Halloween experience and plenty of photo opportunities.

“Very excited that we could do anything. You know, anything meaningful," said John Curtis, a volunteer for the Old Surry Village School. "We could’ve just decorated the outside of the building, but the whole idea of Halloween is to interact with people, especially children. So, we figured out a way to hand out treats without any risk.”

The Halloween event at the Old Surry Village School will take place from 4 to 6 tomorrow.

Masks and social distancing are required.

