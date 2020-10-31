NCAA approves blanket waiver for DIII eligibility

(WABI) - The Division III Presidents Council has approved a blanket waiver for all Division III student-athletes to participate in athletics during this academic year without being charged a season of participation, or semesters of eligibility.

Previous plans had called for student athletes to only keep eligibility if they played in no more than half of their teams games, which would’ve included post season play, forcing coaches and players into awkward decisions on which games for players to actually play in.

This now allows athletes to play in whatever winter season Division III does play, and keeps all student athletes in a virtual red shirt status for the year.

“If there’s one thing the NCAA has done very well going back to last March," said Husson Athletic Director Fran Pergollizi, "I think they really have done everything they can to keep student athletes opportunities intact.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.