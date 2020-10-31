Advertisement

MSAD 54 schools open for in-person learning Monday after negative results from probable COVID-19 cases

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - All schools in MSAD 54 are open for in-person instruction on Monday.

This after students from two of the three classrooms at Canaan Elementary School were put through quarantine after officials discovered “probable” cases of coronavirus.

47 students and 9 staff members were asked to quarantine.

The superintendent provided an update on Sunday, saying that each of those probable cases tested negative.

Devices were sent home to students Friday in the event they were unable to return to in-person instruction on Monday.

On Friday, the state designated Somerset County as “yellow” on the color-coded advisory system.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gkJzU5NPtI43rPskdqxQ0zAH13SNfy-j/view

All sports, competitions, and after-school activities will no longer occur in-person.

