More than 50 students and staff at Hampden Academy now in quarantine

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - More than 50 students and staff at Hampden Academy are now in quarantine after one student tested positive for coronavirus.

Hampden Academy has been in contact with the Maine CDC.

The school will remain open for in-person instruction two days a week, as they have been.

But 49 students and six staff members will remain in quarantine until November 7th.

Substitute teachers will supervise classes that are taught by quarantined teachers and teach classes that those teachers cannot.

“We certainly had heard going into the fall, there was an expected surge that would be coming later in the fall or early winter and we felt as though our hybrid plan was sustainable in the case that we had counties that went yellow for health advisory or if we did have a case and this has proven true for us. We are feeling good about the system we have and certainly feel our protocols are being followed,” says Superintendent Regan Nickels.

Friday’s news marks the second time a large group of Bangor-area students has had to quarantine due to a positive case.

About 30 students from five school districts, including 15 from Hampden-area schools had to quarantine when an employee at the Bangor Region YMCA tested positive on Oct. 20.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.