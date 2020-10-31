Advertisement

Mainers participate in a record Drug Take Back Day

This was the 19th National Drug Take Back Day.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - In a recent Drug Take Back Day sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice and local law enforcement agencies, Mainers returned the second most pounds of unused prescription drugs in New England.

Over the course of four-hours on Oct. 26, Maine had the second highest total with 40,100 pounds of prescription drugs and vaping devices collected.

Maine narrowly lost the lead to Massachusetts and its 40,284.81.

In all, 115,944.24 pounds of expired, unused, unwanted prescription drugs, electronic vaping devices and cartridges at 586 collection sites across New England.

“Thanks to the public over 57 tons of unwanted, expired, unused, prescription drugs, electronic vaping devices and cartridges have now been taken out of harm’s way across New England. “Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. These events are only made possible through the hard work of our law enforcement, coalitions and community partners and DEA thanks each and every one of them for their efforts in making this initiative a huge success.”

DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle

