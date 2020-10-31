Advertisement

Maine CDC reports one new coronavirus-related death, 101 additional cases

Three cases still need to be classified so the overall total is now 6,668.
Maine CDC data for Saturday, October 31
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reported a new coronavirus-related death Saturday, the first one recorded in two weeks (October 17).

The death is being reported out of York County, where 21 people have now passed away.

101 new cases have been detected.

Active cases continue to climb.

There are 75 new active cases for a total of 1,004.

22 more people have recovered for a total of 5,517.

Maine CDC data for Saturday, October 31
Cumberland County saw the largest jump in cases once again. 32 new cases are being detected there. 331 are active.

Another 15 cases have been reported in York County.

Somerset County saw a jump in 10 cases, 77 are active.

Washington County is reporting eight new cases.

Oxford, Knox, Androscoggin, Kennebec, Sagadahoc, Franklin, and Lincoln counties are reporting five new cases or less.

