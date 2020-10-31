Maine CDC reports one new coronavirus-related death, 101 additional cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reported a new coronavirus-related death Saturday, the first one recorded in two weeks (October 17).

The death is being reported out of York County, where 21 people have now passed away.

101 new cases have been detected.

Three cases still need to be classified so the overall total is now 6,668.

Active cases continue to climb.

There are 75 new active cases for a total of 1,004.

22 more people have recovered for a total of 5,517.

Maine CDC data for Saturday, October 31 (WABI)

Cumberland County saw the largest jump in cases once again. 32 new cases are being detected there. 331 are active.

Another 15 cases have been reported in York County.

Somerset County saw a jump in 10 cases, 77 are active.

Washington County is reporting eight new cases.

Oxford, Knox, Androscoggin, Kennebec, Sagadahoc, Franklin, and Lincoln counties are reporting five new cases or less.

Dear #Maine: @MEPublicHealth is reporting another 98 cases of #COVID19 and, sadly, another death. I’ll post additional details soon.



We are nearing a phase of exponential growth, if we haven’t entered it already.



It’s easy to think you’re flying until you hit the ground. — Nirav D. Shah (@nirav_mainecdc) October 31, 2020

