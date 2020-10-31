KVAC Cross Country Championships still a go for Saturday

(WABI) - The KVAC Class B Cross country championships are still on for Saturday.

Waldo county has also been designated yellow by the Department of Education, so the meet has been moved from its usual track in Belfast to the Quarry Road Trails in Waterville.

The Boys race starts at 10 am, followed by the girls race at 12:30.

The Class A races will be at Cony starting at 9:45, and the Penobscot Valley Championship is at Saxl Park in Bangor, with the first race at 9 am.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.