Kick off your holiday season with ‘Christmas By the Sea’

The 34th annual Christmas By the Sea will take place in Camden, Lincolnville, and Rockport on December 4-6.
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - A popular Christmas tradition is coming back to the Midcoast area, despite the pandemic.

This year they are taking a more virtual approach to keep everyone safe.

The weekend will include tree-lightings, holiday music, and a visit from Santa Claus himself.

He will be making an appearance in Camden harbor.

“Our goal this year, rather than having kids sit on Santa’s lap, we’re going to have virtual conversations with Santa,” said Jody Landrith, Chairperson for Christmas by the Sea. “Santa is coming to town. I had a conversation with him and his elves last week, and he is very excited to join us!”

There will also be a virtual story time, a family scavenger hunt, and more.

Events are subject to change due to COVID-19.

You can stay up to date on the Christmas By the Sea Facebook page.

Posted by Christmas By the Sea on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

