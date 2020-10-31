Advertisement

Howland public works garage heavily damaged by fire

(WAGM)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) -A Howland public works garage was heavily damaged after a fire tore through the building Friday night.

A passerby noticed a glow inside the building around 7:30 p.m. and immediately called the fire department which is located directly behind the building on Davis Street.

When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the building.

Two plow truck and a front end loader located inside made it difficult for firefighters to navigate.

Mutual aid was called in to assist.

Crews had the fire out in under an hour.

Fire marshals have been called in to investigate a cause.

