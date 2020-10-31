Advertisement

Hampden man “goes big” for trick-or-treaters this Halloween

Dr. Anthony Liberatore wanted to make sure trick-or-treaters had some sense of normalcy.
Hampden Halloween
Hampden Halloween(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) -

Halloween looked a little different this year due to Coronavirus.

Dr. Anthony Liberatore wanted to make sure trick-or-treaters had some sense of normalcy.

The doc went all out on decorating his home as he does every year.

He stocked up on 18-hundred full-size candy bars as well as disposable toothbrushes.

He said it felt great to give kids a Halloween to remember.

“Yeah everybody’s lost their birthday parties they’ve lost their weddings and so we said you know what if we can have Halloween and hand stuff out and be safe, let’s go big.”

Liberatore is on the school board in Hampden.

He’s currently trying to work with town officials on a plan to observe Halloween on the last Saturday of October.

He wants kids to be able to enjoy the holiday every year without worrying about having to go to school the following day.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brewer Eagles Club holds 2nd annual fall craft fair

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
The in person event saw many people come out to support vendors during these trying times as well as honor kids on Halloween.

News

President Trump supporters rally for those in need

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
The ride-in rally started at Dysart's in Hermon, making it's way through Bangor before concluding at Calvary Chapel in Orrington.

News

Challenger Learning Center Holds Pumpkin Fundraiser

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
The event was organized by the Center as a fun Halloween-themed way to celebrate science.

News

Officials respond to crash on I-95 in Bangor

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Officials have the entrance to Exit 187 closed off at this time.

Latest News

News

Referendum on sidewalks divides small Midcoast Maine community

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A referendum on sidewalks is dividing the small Knox County town of Union.

News

Slugger the Sea Dog makes special Halloween deliveries

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Slugger The Sea Dog was out all day Friday making, safe and socially distance, special Halloween deliveries.

News

Mainers participate in a record Drug Take Back Day

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine narrowly lost the lead to Massachusetts and its 40,284.81.

News

Kick off your holiday season with ‘Christmas By the Sea’

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
A popular Christmas tradition is coming back to the Midcoast area, despite the pandemic.

News

Pumpkin catapult fundraiser at Challenger Learning Center

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Some local kids will have some high flying fun this Halloween.

News

Over 700 acres of Wabanaki Territory returned to the Penobscot Nation

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The land is located in Williamsburg Township, west of Brownville and sits between two parcels already in the Penobscot Nation’s stewardship.