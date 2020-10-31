Hampden man “goes big” for trick-or-treaters this Halloween

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) -

Halloween looked a little different this year due to Coronavirus.

Dr. Anthony Liberatore wanted to make sure trick-or-treaters had some sense of normalcy.

The doc went all out on decorating his home as he does every year.

He stocked up on 18-hundred full-size candy bars as well as disposable toothbrushes.

He said it felt great to give kids a Halloween to remember.

“Yeah everybody’s lost their birthday parties they’ve lost their weddings and so we said you know what if we can have Halloween and hand stuff out and be safe, let’s go big.”

Liberatore is on the school board in Hampden.

He’s currently trying to work with town officials on a plan to observe Halloween on the last Saturday of October.

He wants kids to be able to enjoy the holiday every year without worrying about having to go to school the following day.

