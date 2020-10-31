Challenger Learning Center Holds Pumpkin Fundraiser

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kids in Bangor had a fun way to celebrate science this Halloween.

The Challenger Learning Center organized a Pumpkin Catapult Fundraiser, where kids, for just ten dollars, could decorate a pumpkin, load it into a catapult, and then send it flying!

Targets included several alien invaders, an astronaut, and some balloons, with the visitors being able to take their pumpkins home after.

The Center organized the fundraiser as a way to still do something fun for the season.

“We thought we could do this in a COVID-safe way, outdoors, far apart, and still enjoy science and hands-on activities. And so we thought, we can do this!” said Kirsten Hibbard, Executive Director of the Challenger Learning Center.

Participants got their own special goodie bags that let them make their own homemade catapults.

If you’d like to support the Challenger Learning Center, you can go to https://www.astronaut.org/join/donors/

