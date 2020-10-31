Advertisement

Brewer Eagles Club holds 2nd annual fall craft fair

By Connor Clement
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) -

The chilly weather didn’t stop a craft fair from taking place in Brewer this morning.

Local vendors and small businesses set up shop for the 2nd annual Eagles Club Fall Craft Fair.

Along with selling their homemade goods, tables were also passing out candy for the kids in attendance.

The in person event saw many people come out to support vendors during these trying times as well as honor kids on Halloween.

“We all have face masks or shields on, and encouraging trick or treat for the kids because I know there’s a lot of households that are not going to be offering trick or treat and I thought this was a good way to incorporate trick or treat for the kids and a way for parents to be able to start their holiday shopping.”

there was also a 50-50 raffle.

the make a wish-a-wish table won, splitting the nearly $200 pot with the eagles club.

