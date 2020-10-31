56 people in quarantine after probable positive COVID-19 case at Canaan Elementary School

CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - Students from two of the three classrooms at Canaan Elementary School are in quarantine after officials discovered a “probable” positive case of coronavirus.

MSAD 54 Superintendent, Jon Moody, said the case involved a staff member.

47 students and 9 staff have all been asked to quarantine.

Devices were sent home to students Friday in the event they are unable to return to in-person instruction on Monday.

On Friday, the state designated Somerset County as “yellow” on the color-coded advisory system.

All sports, competitions, and after-school activities will no longer occur in-person.

“We will be working with Maine CDC and our local community partners over the course of the weekend to determine next steps. A positive aspect of this investigation is that it has affirmed that school cohorting and masking have had their intended effect in limiting the spread of COVID-19.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.