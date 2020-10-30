Advertisement

‘We have to stand up and fight’: Maine lobstermen give update on industry

Collins calls this year “rough” for lobstermen, at least catch-wise.
TV5 spoke with a couple of lobstermen about how the season has been...so far.
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STONINGTON, Maine (WABI) - In the last few months, both the Trump and Biden presidential campaigns have been in Maine talking about the lobster industry.

“I don’t know about politics and how policy should or could influence fishing,” said Peter Collins, a Pittsburgh native who now lives and fishes in Stonington.

Collins is one of the many fishermen along Maine’s coast who work hard every day to make a living.

“I just fish. I go out there, and I do what I can, and I come home,” said Collins.

Collins calls this year “rough” for lobstermen, at least catch-wise.

The price, however, has been decent.

“Any day that I can go out and make a profit, it’s worth it,” Collins said.

The same goes for Mark Bradstreet and his son, Kent. They fish out of Camden. This year, they sold lobster directly from their boat for the first time ever. He says he sold ten percent of his catch this way.



Bradstreet, like thousands of other lobstermen across the state, applied for funding through the CARES Act. He says he has yet to see that payment but has been told it should be here in the next few weeks. However, he says not everyone may benefit from that program.

“I think where they could improve is helping lobstermen that aren’t necessary internet savvy. They should make it a little bit more accessible for people that don’t own or use a computer.”

Last month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a relief program that will pay out $530 million to help commercial fishermen absorb losses since 2019.

“We’re going to be getting $0.50 per pound for 2019,” said Collins.

In August, the Trump administration reached an agreement with the European Union to drop tariffs on American lobster. The hope is that would boost exports from Maine. Collins and Bradstreet are not so sure that’s the case.

“I know a lot of lobsters were going up to Canada because they didn’t impose tariffs on the China market the way we did,” Collins explained.

“As far as our product going other places around the U.S. and China, I don’t really know what’s going on there,” said Bradstreet. “I can only go by the price.”

Bradstreet says there are other issues happening within the industry he wishes would catch the attention of leaders on the federal level.

“What our problem is regulations and right whale issues, things that are impacting us in a negative new way, where we have to do things that cost us more money and feed into any profit we might have,” said Bradstreet. “We’ve had a very small impact on migrating right whales. They’re threatening to change the way we do our job, which in effect will run many of us out of business.”

Both Bradstreet and Collins hope they can set an example for future generations coming into the industry.

“We have to be able to be vocal about this and let them know that this is not an industry that anybody is going to shut down,” said Bradstreet. “We have to stand up and fight.”

