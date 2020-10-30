Advertisement

UMaine asks students to continue practicing safety regarding Coronavirus this Halloween weekend

By Connor Clement
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) -

The University of Maine is asking students to continue doing their part regarding Coronavirus safety this Halloween weekend.

The request comes as other campuses in the state were forced to quarantine residence halls and close public buildings last week.

UMaine officials say there will be an increased police presence on campus and in the community this weekend.

Officials will be enforcing COVID-19 regulations of wearing face coverings and social distancing.

They say very little tolerance will be given to those who disregard these regulations.

