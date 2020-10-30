Advertisement

‘Tree cam’ to replace annual tree lighting ceremony in downtown Portland

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Downtown Portland announced Thursday that the annual tree lighting event typically held the day after Thanksgiving won’t happen this year due to the pandemic.

Instead, Downtown Portland is installing a “tree cam” where people can view the Christmas tree 24/7.

People will be able to watch the tree arrive at Monument Square, and while there will be no tree lighting ceremony, it will be illuminated the morning of Black Friday.

Downtown Portland is also making changes to its annual Merry Madness holiday shopping event.

The organization has created a Merry Madness Passport that offers online deals, discounts and special offers at more than 60 downtown businesses.

'Tree cam' to replace annual tree lighting ceremony in downtown Portland

