State changes color designations for Somerset and Washington counties

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - On Friday, the Department of Education moved Somerset and Washington counties to yellow in its color-coded system for COVID-19 safety in schools.

They join Waldo County with yellow designation.

All other counties remain green.

A yellow designation suggests an elevated risk of COVID-19 spread, and schools should consider hybrid learning.

Officials say in Somerset County, both the new coronavirus cases per capita and the positivity rate have risen.

Waldo County continues to have the highest per county positivity rate with 3% and a new case rate of 17.4% percent.

No outbreaks have been identified in Waldo or Washington county schools at this time.

Green means a low risk of coronavirus spread, allowing for in-person instruction.

The DOE also has a red designation that calls for remote learning only.

