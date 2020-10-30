Set your clocks back this weekend as daylight savings time ends

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of the year again.

This Saturday, before bed, don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour.

This is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.

Carbon monoxide is colorless and odorless and poses a risk if not detected.

“It’s important because you can insure they’re working properly and be able to detect smoke if you do have a fire situation. Early detection is good, because it helps people get out if there is an emergency,” said Lieutenant Jason Levasseur, Old Town Fire Dept.

For more advice on how to keep you and your family safe this winter, visit Old Town Fire Department’s Facebook page.

