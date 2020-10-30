Advertisement

Senator Collins visits number of small businesses that benefited from Paycheck Protection Program

The Republican incumbent started her day in Bath before making it all the way to Bucksport.
By Connor Clement
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) -

Senator Susan Collins visited six counties today to meet with small business owners ahead of election day.

Supporters showed up to meet and greet the senator at various locations including Tozier’s Market in Searsport.

Many of the places she visited were benefactors of the Paycheck Protection Program.

Collins co-authored that bill that provided businesses across the country millions of dollars.

“So many people have told me that the PPP loan made the difference between their going out of business and their survival during this very persistent pandemic.”

Senator Collins will meet with Mainers at 11 different stops in Penobscot and Piscataquis Counties on Saturday.

