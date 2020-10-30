Advertisement

Sara Gideon holds affordable health care town hall

The town hall is part of her “Health Care is on the Ballot” tour.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With election day just four days away, Democratic U.S. senate candidate Sara Gideon took some time in Augusta to talk about health care.

The town hall is part of her “Health Care is on the Ballot” tour.

She spoke with Mainers about her plans to expand access to affordable health care and reduce the price of prescription drugs.

Nurses and community members talked about their personal experiences with health care in Maine.

“One of the most important issues to all of us is access to healthcare and affordability of health care as we know that is threatened in a way that is unprecedented," said said. "Republicans trying to take healthcare away and gut protections for preexisting conditions and as we go into these last four days we are completely 100% motivated by the people I meet every day who need to be represented.”

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Maine rises, Gideon expressed concern over current leadership.

