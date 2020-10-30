Popular Rockland restaurant and bar gets new owner

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular downtown bar and restaurant in Rockland that had to close its doors because of the pandemic has a new owner.

Thomas Shanos, the owner of High Tide in Brewer, was the top bidder for the prime location in the center of town.

Shanos got the property with a bid of 330-thousand dollars at an auction this week.

The building has 7,000 square feet on two stories with a rear deck overlooking Harbor Park and Rockland Harbor.

Shanos said he has not yet decided what he will do with the property, but he liked Rockland and the prime location.

