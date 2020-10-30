Pastor of Calais church dealing with Coronavirus outbreak felt they were being safe

CALAIS, Maine (WABI) -

The pastor of a church in Calais says the coronavirus outbreak linked the church is a good example of how easily they virus can spread.

The Maine CDC reported 27 cases yesterday tied to the Second Baptist Church.

The church’s last in-person sermon was held on October 11th.

They have cancelled in-person services every weekend since.

Pastor Matt Burden says he felt they were taking all the right precautions to stay safe.

“If my church’s case says anything, it’s that there’s no way to 100 % prevent transmission because we were trying to do that, we were trying to do all the right things and it still snuck in.”

CDC director Dr. Nirav Shaw said Wednesday 18 of the cases are considered to be primary, directly related to individuals involved at the church.

Nine of the cases are secondary, meaning a close contact of a primary case.

