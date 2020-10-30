Advertisement

Pastor of Calais church dealing with Coronavirus outbreak felt they were being safe

The Maine CDC reported 27 cases yesterday tied to the Second Baptist Church.
Calais Church
Calais Church(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALAIS, Maine (WABI) -

The pastor of a church in Calais says the coronavirus outbreak linked the church is a good example of how easily they virus can spread.

The Maine CDC reported 27 cases yesterday tied to the Second Baptist Church.

The church’s last in-person sermon was held on October 11th.

They have cancelled in-person services every weekend since.

Pastor Matt Burden says he felt they were taking all the right precautions to stay safe.

“If my church’s case says anything, it’s that there’s no way to 100 % prevent transmission because we were trying to do that, we were trying to do all the right things and it still snuck in.”

CDC director Dr. Nirav Shaw said Wednesday 18 of the cases are considered to be primary, directly related to individuals involved at the church.

Nine of the cases are secondary, meaning a close contact of a primary case.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Halloween can be done safely says head of Maine CDC

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Halloween can be done safely...

News

Dog killed, couple injured trying to rescue animal from attack by pack of dogs

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
A Phillips man is facing charges after two people were injured trying to save a small dog from being attacked by a pack of dogs in Phillips.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC Director warns “The surge is here”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
There are 929 active cases - up 70 from yesterday.

News

Federal appeals court upholds Maine law banning tuition payments to religious schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
The families represented in the lawsuit are from Orrington, Glenburn, and Palermo.

Latest News

News

Drought conditions improving in Maine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine's Drought Task Force says conditions improved across much of the state, with northern Maine close to coming out of drought status and the remainder of the state moving to moderately dry conditions.

News

Multiple departments spent hours battling fire in Winn

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
No word if anyone was inside the house at the time.

News

Donald Trump Jr. visits Maine's Second Congressional District again

Updated: 4 hours ago
WABI TV5 Morning News

Politics

Friday is the final day for in-person absentee voting in Maine

Updated: 4 hours ago
you can still fill out a ballot at your municipal office, but only until close of business Friday evening.

News

Friday is the final day for in-person absentee voting in Maine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Secretary of State says absentee voting is at historic levels.

News

‘Tree cam’ to replace annual tree lighting ceremony in downtown Portland

Updated: 4 hours ago
Downtown Portland announced Thursday that the annual tree lighting event typically held the day after Thanksgiving won’t happen this year due to the pandemic.