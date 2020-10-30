Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Chilly Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The remnants of Zeta will pull away from the area today. Coastal areas may see a few snow showers early this morning otherwise any lingering snow showers will move out early. Skies will then be partly to mostly cloudy for much of the day with the brightest skies across the north. Skies will gradually brighten from north to south across the state this afternoon and evening as high pressure builds in from the west. It will be breezy and chilly as gusty northerly breeze ushers some colder air into the region. Temperatures will only reach the mid-30s to around 40° this afternoon hut will feel colder with the northerly wind gusting to 20-25 MPH at times. Skies will clear out tonight and with light wind expected, it will be a cold night. Temperatures will drop back to the upper teens to mid-20s for nighttime lows.

High pressure will build into the area Saturday giving us a nice bright start to the weekend with sunny skies. Temperatures on Saturday will remain below average but will be a bit better than today with highs topping off in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Clouds will increase across the state Sunday morning as a cold front approaches. The cold front will bring us showers Sunday afternoon and Sunday night as it crosses the state. A southerly breeze ahead of the front will usher milder, more seasonable air into the region with highs climbing to the mid-40s to low 50s Sunday afternoon. Monday will be breezy with lingering rain and snow showers as colder air filters into the state. Temperatures on Monday will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s from north to south. Election Day weather looks cold and dry so no issues expected with getting out to the polls.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. Highs between 34°-41°. North wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Becoming clear. Cold with lows between 17°-24°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 38°-45°. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with showers developing during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

