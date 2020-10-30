Advertisement

Orono will be delivering “Boo Boxes” to trick or treaters this Halloween

Each box has an assortment of candy(WABI)
By Ryan Munn
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Orono’s Trunk or Treat event will not take place this year for safety reasons.

Instead, town leaders got together and came up with the Boo Box Delivery Service.

These boxes will have an assortment of Halloween candy inside.

Town employees will be delivering the boxes directly to trick-or-treaters.

“We wanted to try and limit a group gathering but still have a community feel. So, to have our community employees be able to deliver that, they’ll all be in masks, they’ll all be wearing gloves when they do their deliveries. So, we still have that community feel but not gather in a group like we would in the past and that was the solution we were trying to find there,” said Meghan Mazzella, the Parks and Rec Coordinator.

Sign-ups for the boxes closed last night.

They will be delivering them tomorrow.

