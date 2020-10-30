Advertisement

New York man sentenced on federal drug and gun charges

35-year-old Deondray Warren was sentenced to ten years in prison and three years of supervised release.
Warren was in federal court in Bangor.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A New York man was sentenced on federal drug and gun charges.

35-year-old Deondray Warren was sentenced to ten years in prison and three years of supervised release.

We’re told Warren conspired to distribute heroin and crack and violate a federal firearms law.

From November 2016 to September 2017, we’re told Warren worked with others to sell drugs in central Maine.

We’re told he worked to illegally obtain 12 firearms from Augusta area gun dealers.

Officials say Warren recruited people to buy the guns for him and then paid the person in cash or drugs in exchange for them.

