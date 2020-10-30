Advertisement

NESCom to broadcast spooky tale

This is the 11th year for “The Tell-Tale Heart” performance.
NESCom students rehearsed for the big day on Thursday.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Fans of Edgar Alan Poe and those who like all things spooky listen up!

Husson University has something chilling for you in a live Halloween radio broadcast on Friday.

We stopped by the Gracie Theatre on campus on Thursday to see students rehearse for the big day.

Due to coronavirus restrictions this year, there will be no live audience.

However, the show must go on.

You can listen in to the 1940′s style radio drama, complete with lots of spooky sound effects.

NESCom instructor, Ken Stack, said, “Create them as the story progresses on stage. So that was the door opening right there. We will have footsteps and various things will go on. Plus a very special sound effect for the “Tell-Tale Heart.””

C.E. Lagerbom, explained, “Some of those things are still carried on to this day. The strategies and things that we use. Those go back to ancient theatre. It’s humbling to realize how far we’ve come and how easy a lot of things have become.”

The broadcast of “The Tell-Tale Heart” takes place Friday night at 7:30.

It is 30 minutes long.

Folks can tune in to the campus radio station, 89.3, WHSN. They can also listen online here.

