Multiple departments spent hours battling fire in Winn

WINN, Maine (WABI) - Fire fighters spent 9 hours battling a house and garage fire in Winn.

Crews were first called to the home on Route 2 a little before 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

About 7 departments worked to control the fire for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening.

No word if anyone was inside the house at the time.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.