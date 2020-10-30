Maine Women’s Fund holds annual leadership luncheon

FREEPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Women’s fund held their annual leadership luncheon Friday with a virtual twist.

Special guests included Bangor City Councilor Angela Okafor and Chief Clarissa Sabattis of the Maliseet Tribe.

The women spoke about their calls to action regarding equity, inclusion, and breaking down walls.

Okafor says having an open mind is critical to achieving equality for women and minorities.

“We have a lot of work to do, we have a lot of things going wrong, but being open minded and accepting, ‘Okay we don’t know it all we need help, or how can we do this, come to the table let’s talk about it.’ I can not over emphasize how great that is," said Okafor.

Chief Sabattis highlighted education and information regarding tribal sovereignty.

All of the women emphasized the importance of taking care of yourself and others especially during the pandemic.

