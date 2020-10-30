Advertisement

Maine DHHS to distribute 400,000 rapid COVID tests for Mainers

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced it’s distributing about 400,000 rapid antigen tests to ensure greater access for testing to all residents.

The federal government is distributing the Abbott BinaxNOW tests to all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

In Maine, DHHS is partnering with Walgreens to distribute about 300,000 tests. The remaining 100,000 will be prioritized for Mainers at greater risk of exposure, like health care workers, first responders and school staff, said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew.

“Maine has already built a robust and successful testing strategy that helps us lead the nation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lambrew said in a statement. “The addition of the BinaxNOW rapid antigen tests will provide a new layer of protection for Maine people as we remain vigilant against this virus.”

