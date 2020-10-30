Maine CDC Director warns “The surge is here”

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC is reporting 119 new cases of coronavirus - the first time the state has had a triple-digit day.

This also the third day in a row of record setting new cases.

To my fellow #Maine people: today there are 103 new #COVID19 cases statewide. I will post additional details soon.



The surge here is. Take action now. For your sake, and for the sake of your family and community, wear a mask and stay apart. This is serious. — Nirav D. Shah (@nirav_mainecdc) October 30, 2020

The CDC revised yesterday’s number of cases, taking away 16.

So the overall total jumps by 103, which is still a record.

That number is now 6,570.

There are 929 active cases - up 70 from yesterday.

5,495 people have recovered.

Covid stats by maine county (wabi)

The largest jump is once again Cumberland County where there are 44 new cases today.

304 are active, that’s the most in Maine.

Somerset County saw a jump of 11 cases, 68 of the cases there are active.

Kennebec County has 9 more cases - 81 are active, that’s up by 7.

