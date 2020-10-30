Maine CDC Director warns “The surge is here”
Third day of record-setting new cases
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC is reporting 119 new cases of coronavirus - the first time the state has had a triple-digit day.
This also the third day in a row of record setting new cases.
The CDC revised yesterday’s number of cases, taking away 16.
So the overall total jumps by 103, which is still a record.
That number is now 6,570.
There are 929 active cases - up 70 from yesterday.
5,495 people have recovered.
The largest jump is once again Cumberland County where there are 44 new cases today.
304 are active, that’s the most in Maine.
Somerset County saw a jump of 11 cases, 68 of the cases there are active.
Kennebec County has 9 more cases - 81 are active, that’s up by 7.
