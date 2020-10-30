Advertisement

Maine CDC Director warns “The surge is here”

Third day of record-setting new cases
Maine stats
Maine stats(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC is reporting 119 new cases of coronavirus - the first time the state has had a triple-digit day.

This also the third day in a row of record setting new cases.

The CDC revised yesterday’s number of cases, taking away 16.

So the overall total jumps by 103, which is still a record.

That number is now 6,570.

There are 929 active cases - up 70 from yesterday.

5,495 people have recovered.

Covid stats by maine county
Covid stats by maine county(wabi)

The largest jump is once again Cumberland County where there are 44 new cases today.

304 are active, that’s the most in Maine.

Somerset County saw a jump of 11 cases, 68 of the cases there are active.

Kennebec County has 9 more cases - 81 are active, that’s up by 7.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Empty Parisian sidewalks as France enters day 1 of lockdown

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Parisians — along with the rest of this nation of 67 million — were confined to their homes as of Friday, for the second time in seven months, under a presidential decree ratified by Parliament.

National

France starts 4-week lockdown

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
French President Emmanuel Macron announced the country will begin a four-week national lockdown starting Friday.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases break record while star quarterback tests positive

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
COVID-19 cases break record while star quarterback tests positive

Coronavirus

Calvary Chapel officials speak after hosting hundreds at Trump campaign event

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Roughly 500 people attended the event, well over the Governor’s state mandate which allows for 100 people at outside gatherings.

Latest News

Healthy Living

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center draws attention to World Stroke Day

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Stroke survivor Lee Glynn says his life changed forever after his stroke three years ago.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC gives update on coronavirus outbreaks across the state

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine CDC says they have opened a new outbreak investigation into Pat’s Pizza in Portland’s Old Port.

Coronavirus

Pope ends public audiences, eyes Christmas as virus surges

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis is halting his public general audiences and will limit participation at Christmas and other upcoming Masses amid a surge of coronavirus cases in Italy and the Vatican, officials said Thursday.

Coronavirus

12 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at MCC in Windham

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
The Maine Department of Corrections says there are 12 positive cases at the MCC.

National

How to make Halloween as safe as possible for you and trick-or-treaters

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
While the Centers for Disease and Prevention has already classified trick or treating as high-risk, the agency says the tradition can be made safer.

National

Last-minute push to make Halloween safer

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
How to let your family have a fun and safe holiday.