John Bapst and Bangor play Queen city soccer match, a new challenge amongst friends

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The regulations for COVID-19 have regionalized sports. It has meant new opponents. For the private and public schools in Bangor, John Bapst and Bangor, a chance to battle for “Queen City” supremacy...

“Absolutely yep with the season we get to play a lot of teams we don’t usually play. Bangor and Brewer the bigger schools it’s definitely been a fun season,” says John Bapst senior Max Poth, “It’s been a lot more competitive let me tell you. Especially if you know someone on the other team, it’s friendly competition but definitely makes it a lot more interesting.”

“Outside of school soccer I played up with a lot of those guys, I play against them and through the years we’ve known each other for a while,” says Bangor senior Griffin Erb, “It’s hard to say. I mean of course you want to win, but you don’t wanna go too hard. They are still your friends and you don’t want to hurt anybody.”

