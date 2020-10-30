Advertisement

Haunted happenings at Thomas Hill Standpipe

A boy died after a fall on the stairs in 1940.
Thomas Hill Standpipe in Bangor
Thomas Hill Standpipe in Bangor(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Have you ever wondered why Bangor’s Thomas Hill Standpipe is open to the public only four times a year?

Decades ago, the Thomas Hill Standpipe was open to the public, but that all changed when tragedy struck.

“The story goes back to 1940,” said Matt Bishop, Curator of the Bangor Historical Society.

He says 80 years ago, two boys were playing on the staircase to the top.

“One of these boys fell over the railing, fell in between the water tank in the inside stair and the outside façade,” he said. “He would pass of his wounds and his injuries the next day.”

For more than 50 years after the accident, it was closed, until the Bangor Water District reopened it for tours four times a year.

Legend has it, those that started visiting - weren’t alone.

“People when they’ve been going up the stairs on the inside, they’ve kind of heard footsteps, and they’ve been right next to them when they’ve been walking up,” said Bishop. “There are other people talking and children talking and laughing as they are walking up even though they know there are no children in the area. It’s more often in the night, just that sound of the extra footsteps right next to you when they are walking up to go to the view of the observation deck.”

The story has perhaps been fueled by a well known Bangor resident.

“It’s definitely there, with the help of Stephen King and some of his literature and works,” he said. “It’s kind of a home for Pennywise who is underneath the water tower in those stories. It’s definitely one that could’ve been taken from this true story that didn’t happen. It definitely helps the legend kind of get flushed out a little bit more.”

He went on to say, “It’s a tough one. You can definitely hear things and things echo, but I gotta go with the majority of the people that do hear those people walking right next to them. I wouldn’t necessarily say haunted in a bad way, but there is definitely energy in the building.”

So what should we do on our next visit?

“Don’t go alone, and definitely listen,” he advises.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New statewide campaign underway to stop CMP Corridor

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
The referendum would include a three-part question on ballots next year.

News

Orono will be delivering “Boo Boxes” to trick or treaters this Halloween

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Orono will be delivering “Boo Boxes” to trick or treaters this Halloween

News

‘We have to stand up and fight’: Maine lobstermen give update on industry

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
TV5 spoke with a couple of lobstermen about how the season has been, so far.

News

Federal appeals court upholds Maine law banning tuition payments to religious schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
The families represented in the lawsuit are from Orrington, Glenburn, and Palermo.

Latest News

News

Halloween can be done safely says head of Maine CDC

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Halloween can be done safely...

Coronavirus

Calais schools going fully remote amid coronavirus spike

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Due to a spike in cases of coronavirus, schools in Calais are going fully remote starting Monday.

News

State changes color designations for Somerset and Washington counties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
On Friday, the Department of Education is moved Somerset and Washington counties to yellow in its color-coded system for COVID-19 safety in schools. They join Waldo County with yellow designation.

Local

Goods from 30 Maine artists available at new online storefront

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
Amanda Coburn, one of the three co-owners of the shop, hopes online sales will help artists through a tough time.

News

HAUNTED STANDPIPE

Updated: 2 hours ago
Back in 1940, a boy was climbing on the staircase to the top. He fell and tragically died from his injuries.

News

UPDATE: Coast Guard ends Rockland Breakwater search

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Seas are rough this afternoon, and the Coast Guard is using both boats and a helicopter to try to determine if anyone is in the water.