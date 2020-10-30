Gov. Mills considering changes to state guidelines amid coronavirus case spike

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With a rapid rise in coronavirus cases, the Mills Administration says changes to many of the current state guidelines could be coming.

A statement from the Governor’s office to TV5 says Governor Mills is very concerned about what’s happening.

Spokeswoman Lindsay Crete says, “She is considering changes to indoor gathering limits, the list of states currently exempt from quarantine and testing requirements; the reopening of bars, tasting rooms and distilleries, and additional support for adherence to public health requirements.”

Bars and tasting rooms are scheduled to open Monday. Word of the possible changes comes on the same day the Maine CDC is reporting 119 new cases of coronavirus, which is the first triple-digit day. This also the third day in a row of record setting new cases. The total number of cases in Maine since the pandemic began is 6,570.

Crete says, “An announcement regarding actions to protect the health and safety of Maine people is likely this weekend. Like most Maine families, Governor Mills is very apprehensive about the spread of this deadly virus as we face colder weather and holidays that generally encourage gatherings of all sorts. Unfortunately, if we do not each take aggressive actions, this virus will be the uninvited guest to our family dinners and social gatherings.”

