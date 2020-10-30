Advertisement

Gov. Mills considering changes to state guidelines amid coronavirus case spike

An announcement regarding actions to protect the health and safety of Maine people is likely this weekend.
Governor Mills asks department heads to submit cost curtailment proposals amid pandemic revenue loss
Governor Mills asks department heads to submit cost curtailment proposals amid pandemic revenue loss
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With a rapid rise in coronavirus cases, the Mills Administration says changes to many of the current state guidelines could be coming.

A statement from the Governor’s office to TV5 says Governor Mills is very concerned about what’s happening.

Spokeswoman Lindsay Crete says, “She is considering changes to indoor gathering limits, the list of states currently exempt from quarantine and testing requirements; the reopening of bars, tasting rooms and distilleries, and additional support for adherence to public health requirements.”

Bars and tasting rooms are scheduled to open Monday. Word of the possible changes comes on the same day the Maine CDC is reporting 119 new cases of coronavirus, which is the first triple-digit day. This also the third day in a row of record setting new cases. The total number of cases in Maine since the pandemic began is 6,570.

Crete says, “An announcement regarding actions to protect the health and safety of Maine people is likely this weekend. Like most Maine families, Governor Mills is very apprehensive about the spread of this deadly virus as we face colder weather and holidays that generally encourage gatherings of all sorts. Unfortunately, if we do not each take aggressive actions, this virus will be the uninvited guest to our family dinners and social gatherings.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

State leaders facing 2nd wave as US virus cases hit 9 million

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Days before the presidential election, new confirmed virus cases continue to spiral, passing the 9 million mark Friday.

Coronavirus

2nd study testing a COVID-19 antibody drug has a setback

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Friday that independent monitors had recommended placing on hold enrollment of the most severely ill patients because of a potential safety problem and unfavorable balance of risks and benefits.

National

Grim outlook on COVID pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The United States is now averaging a record-setting 74,184 new cases per day.

Coronavirus

Calais schools going fully remote amid coronavirus spike

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Due to a spike in cases of coronavirus, schools in Calais are going fully remote starting Monday.

Latest News

National

Empty Parisian sidewalks as France enters day 1 of lockdown

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Parisians — along with the rest of this nation of 67 million — were confined to their homes as of Friday, for the second time in seven months, under a presidential decree ratified by Parliament.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC Director warns “The surge is here”

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
There are 929 active cases - up 70 from yesterday.

National

France starts 4-week lockdown

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
French President Emmanuel Macron announced the country will begin a four-week national lockdown starting Friday.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases break record while star quarterback tests positive

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
COVID-19 cases break record while star quarterback tests positive

Coronavirus

Calvary Chapel officials speak after hosting hundreds at Trump campaign event

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Roughly 500 people attended the event, well over the Governor’s state mandate which allows for 100 people at outside gatherings.

Healthy Living

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center draws attention to World Stroke Day

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Stroke survivor Lee Glynn says his life changed forever after his stroke three years ago.