Goods from 30 Maine artists available at new online storefront

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -With arts and craft fairs cancelled due to the pandemic, artists are looking for other ways to sell their creations.

Maine Jewelry and Art in downtown Bangor features goods from 30 Maine artists.

They’ve just launched a new online storefront to make it easier and safer for people to support local artists.

Amanda Coburn, one of the three co-owners of the shop, hopes online sales will help artists through a tough time.

“By doing this website and putting this out there, it allows the public to still support their friends and neighbors who are struggling artists throughout the holidays without really putting themselves in harm’s way.”

Over a thousand items have already been listed for sale, and more are being added every day.

