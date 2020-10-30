Gold Star Families and Veterans free admission to National Parks

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gold Star Families and U.S. military veterans who visit National Parks will be able to get in for free.

U.S. Department of the Interior says it starts on Veterans Day, November 11th.

Gold Star Families and veterans will be granted free access to national parks, wildlife refuges and other Federal lands managed by the Interior Department.

That covers 2,000 public locations across more than 400 million acres of public lands.

Military or Gold Star Family identification is required for entry.

Free annual passes are included for active duty members of the U.S. Military and their dependents.

