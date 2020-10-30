BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday is the final day for in-person absentee voting in Maine.

You can still fill out a ballot at your municipal office, but only until close of business Friday evening.

Election Day is Tuesday - but roughly four hundred fifty thousand Mainers have already cast their ballot.

The Maine Secretary of State says absentee voting is at historic levels.

More than five hundred thousand ballots were issued.

As of Thursday, all but fifty five thousand were returned.

Election officials say it’s too late to mail your ballot back if you still have one.

Instead, drop it off in person or use a drop box, if available.

In Maine, ballots must be received by the municipal clerk by 8 o’clock on election day in order to be counted.

