Federal appeals court upholds Maine law banning tuition payments to religious schools

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Attorneys for a group of Maine parents who want the state to pay tuition for religious schools say they’re appealing their case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The 1st Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston on Thursday upheld a Maine law that excludes religious schools from a high school tuition voucher program.

That ruling came after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in a Montana case seemed to open the door to more public funding for religious schools.

The three families represented in the lawsuit are from Orrington, Glenburn, and Palermo.

