Esports is new to the MPA and MCI has already grown into a team

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Principal’s Association has added esports as an activity this year. They are just getting the season underway. MCI facing Cony today and won all three matches. It’s a different type of competition...

“They are not sports, sports. But they are competitions and what you have with esports Is something that can be practiced at any time,” says head coach Sean Stackhouse, “Just like going out and playing catch in the backyard or shooting hoops in the driveway. You can practice that from home and it’s something that’s a skill that can absolutely be tested.”

It got the attention of students like Bryan Wiers.

“I just love like playing video games,” says MCI esports player Bryan Wiers, “So having a way to have that at school it’s just a better way for me to have fun.”

It is a team effort.

“At first I had no clue who these people were,” says Wiers, “Learned what they play like and who they are as people too.”

“We’ve actually had people sort of come out of their shell,” says Stackhouse, “They are talking and they are working together trying to play as a team.”

MCI will be playing the “Rocket League” option.

“Soccer with cars. The point of the game is to get the ball into the goal however you can,” says Wiers.

It helps to have a coach like Sean Stackhouse. Who works with the top levels of the game.

“How did I learn some of these tactics and mechanics,” says Stackhouse, “I’m just kind of observing in my commentary work and talking with other pros and coaches seeing what they do. And just trying to pass some of that stuff along to these guys.”

They are the first esports team at MCI, a chance to start something special.

“Been quite the undertaking here,” says Sean, “It’s quite an honor to be a part of history here at MCI.”

