Drought conditions improving in Maine

Above average rainfall helping to raise water levels
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Good news when it comes to drought conditions in Maine, they are finally improving.

The state’s Drought Task Force met virtually Thursday.

They say in the last two weeks, Northern Maine is close to coming out of drought status and the rest of the state is moving to moderately dry conditions.

October is historically the wettest month of the year.

“We are optimistic that drought conditions will continue to trend in the right direction. We’re not out of the woods yet, but the situation is getting better.”

MEMA Director Peter Rogers

To date, every county in Maine except for Knox received a drought declaration from the federal Farm Service Agency. Work is now underway to include Knox on that list.

