Donald Trump Jr. says Maine’s 2nd District could be critical to the election

The President’s son holds rally in Orrington
Donald Trump Jr. makes a campaign stop at Calvary Chapel Church in Orrington.
Donald Trump Jr. makes a campaign stop at Calvary Chapel Church in Orrington.(Emily Tadlock)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) -For the second time in less than five weeks, Donald Trump Jr. visited Maine’s 2nd congressional district.

With just days left until the election, it’s a last effort to convince voters to elect his father President Donald Trump.

Over 500 people stood in the cold rain for hours waiting for Donald Junior to arrive at Calvary Chapel Church in Orrington.

Masks were handed out at the door but were not mandatory. Some wore them but many in the crowd chose not to.

The event was slated to start at 5:30 but got pushed back almost an hour after the weather made for difficult travel for Donald Trump Jr.

Despite the delay, folks were still fired up to see the President’s son.

TV 5 spoke to him one-on-one after his speech about the importance of the 2nd District. “That one electoral college. When you look at what’s going on and the gamesmanship being played about voting. In Pennsylvania they want to be able to count votes another 12 weeks afterward. You know, they want signatures. The Democrats don’t want signatures to have to match the registered voter that’s supposed to be voting. I mean, you never know, that could decide the election,” says Donald Trump Jr.

President Donald Trump won the state’s 2nd congressional district in 2016.

But, recent polls show his democratic challenger Joe Biden with a slight lead in the district.

