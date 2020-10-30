Dog killed, couple injured trying to rescue animal from attack by pack of dogs

PHILLIPS, Maine (WABI) - A Phillips man is facing charges after two people were injured trying to save a small dog from being attacked by a pack of dogs in Phillips.

The small dog was killed.

35-year-old Thomas Gusler was summonsed for keeping a dangerous dog and allowing dogs at large.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a couple was driving on Park Street when they saw three dogs of Gusler’s attacking the animal.

In trying to save the small dog, their legs and hands were injured and had to be taken to the hospital.

