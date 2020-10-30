Advertisement

UPDATE: Coast Guard ends Rockland Breakwater search

Around 1:30 they ended their search after not finding any evidence that anyone was in distress.
Coast Guard Rescue
Coast Guard Rescue(WITN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) -

The Coast Guard spent part of Friday afternoon searching for a person who may have been washed off the Rockland Breakwater.

According to the Village Soup, authorities took a call around 9:30 from someone who had been viewing the Breakwater on a webcam.

The caller said that a person was walking along the Breakwater but was gone a short time later.

The Coast Guard deployed boats and a helicopter to try to determine if anyone is in the water.

Around 1:30 they ended their search after not finding any evidence that anyone was in distress.

The Village Soup reports that a woman contacted the Coast Guard after reading the newspaper’s article, saying that she believes the person on the Breakwater was her husband who is safe.

Authorities were working to confirm that information.

The Breakwater is a set of granite blocks that stretches more than 4,000 feet and leads to a lighthouse.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UMaine asks students to continue practicing safety regarding Coronavirus this Halloween weekend

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Connor Clement
UMaine officials say there will be an increased police presence on campus and in the community this weekend.

News

Set your clocks back this weekend as daylight savings time ends

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Munn
This Saturday, before bed, don't forget to turn your clocks back one hour.

News

State changes color designations for Somerset and Washington counties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
On Friday, the Department of Education is moved Somerset and Washington counties to yellow in its color-coded system for COVID-19 safety in schools. They join Waldo County with yellow designation.

News

Pastor of Calais church dealing with Coronavirus outbreak felt they were being safe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
The church's last in-person sermon was held on October 11th.

Latest News

News

Halloween can be done safely says head of Maine CDC

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Halloween can be done safely...

News

Dog killed, couple injured trying to rescue animal from attack by pack of dogs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
A Phillips man is facing charges after two people were injured trying to save a small dog from being attacked by a pack of dogs in Phillips.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC Director warns “The surge is here”

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
There are 929 active cases - up 70 from yesterday.

News

Federal appeals court upholds Maine law banning tuition payments to religious schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
The families represented in the lawsuit are from Orrington, Glenburn, and Palermo.

News

Drought conditions improving in Maine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine's Drought Task Force says conditions improved across much of the state, with northern Maine close to coming out of drought status and the remainder of the state moving to moderately dry conditions.

News

Multiple departments spent hours battling fire in Winn

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
No word if anyone was inside the house at the time.