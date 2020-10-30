UPDATE: Coast Guard ends Rockland Breakwater search

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) -

The Coast Guard spent part of Friday afternoon searching for a person who may have been washed off the Rockland Breakwater.

According to the Village Soup, authorities took a call around 9:30 from someone who had been viewing the Breakwater on a webcam.

The caller said that a person was walking along the Breakwater but was gone a short time later.

The Coast Guard deployed boats and a helicopter to try to determine if anyone is in the water.

Around 1:30 they ended their search after not finding any evidence that anyone was in distress.

The Village Soup reports that a woman contacted the Coast Guard after reading the newspaper’s article, saying that she believes the person on the Breakwater was her husband who is safe.

Authorities were working to confirm that information.

The Breakwater is a set of granite blocks that stretches more than 4,000 feet and leads to a lighthouse.

