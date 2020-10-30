Clearing & Cold Tonight, Bright & Chilly Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A gusty northeast breeze between a storm to our southeast and approaching high pressure from the west brought Maine unseasonably chilly temps today. The approaching high will bring Maine a mostly clear sky later tonight and a good deal of sunshine tomorrow. The combination of a clear sky and a diminishing wind will allow the temps to dip into the teens and low 20s by daybreak tomorrow. Tomorrow will be another chilly day across the Pine Tree State, but the combination of a good deal of sunshine and a lighter breeze will make it feel more comfortable outside than it did today.

As the high departs to our east a southerly breeze on the backside of the high will usher a somewhat milder airmass into our area Sunday, but an approaching cold front will bring the risk for some scattered rain showers later in the day. A storm developing to our south Sunday night will likely move up through the Western Gulf of Maine Monday. The storm will likely bring a period of steadier rain to our area later Sunday night and early Monday, with the rain likely changing to snow before ending later in the day as colder air gets drawn into New England. Tuesday looks to be a brighter, breezy and unseasonably chilly day, with high temperatures likely holding in the upper 20s north and 30s south.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear, with a diminishing northerly wind to under 10 mph and low temps in the mid-teens to mid-20s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and chilly, with a variable wind under 10 mph and high temps in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Sunday: Increasing cloudy, late day showers likely, with a southerly breeze between 7 and 15 mph and high temps in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with rain changing to snow, breezy and chilly, with high temps in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and cold, with high temps in the upper 20s north and 30s south.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and milder, with high temps in the 40s to near 50.

