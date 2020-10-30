Advertisement

Clearing & Cold Tonight, Bright & Chilly Saturday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A gusty northeast breeze between a storm to our southeast and approaching high pressure from the west brought Maine unseasonably chilly temps today. The approaching high will bring Maine a mostly clear sky later tonight and a good deal of sunshine tomorrow. The combination of a clear sky and a diminishing wind will allow the temps to dip into the teens and low 20s by daybreak tomorrow. Tomorrow will be another chilly day across the Pine Tree State, but the combination of a good deal of sunshine and a lighter breeze will make it feel more comfortable outside than it did today.

As the high departs to our east a southerly breeze on the backside of the high will usher a somewhat milder airmass into our area Sunday, but an approaching cold front will bring the risk for some scattered rain showers later in the day. A storm developing to our south Sunday night will likely move up through the Western Gulf of Maine Monday. The storm will likely bring a period of steadier rain to our area later Sunday night and early Monday, with the rain likely changing to snow before ending later in the day as colder air gets drawn into New England. Tuesday looks to be a brighter, breezy and unseasonably chilly day, with high temperatures likely holding in the upper 20s north and 30s south.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear, with a diminishing northerly wind to under 10 mph and low temps in the mid-teens to mid-20s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and chilly, with a variable wind under 10 mph and high temps in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Sunday: Increasing cloudy, late day showers likely, with a southerly breeze between 7 and 15 mph and high temps in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with rain changing to snow, breezy and chilly, with high temps in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and cold, with high temps in the upper 20s north and 30s south.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and milder, with high temps in the 40s to near 50.

Breezy & Chilly This Afternoon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
We’ll continue to see lots of clouds around this afternoon with skies gradually brightening from north to south across the state from mid-afternoon into the evening hours as high pressure as high pressure builds in from the west. It will be breezy and chilly as a gusty northerly breeze ushers some colder air into the region.

Forecast

Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Chilly Today

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
The remnants of Zeta will pull away from the area today. Coastal areas may see a few snow showers early this morning otherwise any lingering snow showers will move out early. Skies will then be partly to mostly cloudy for much of the day with the brightest skies across the north. Skies will gradually brighten from north to south across the state this afternoon and evening as high pressure builds in from the west.

Forecast

Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Chilly Today

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
A gusty northerly breeze today will usher an unseasonably chilly airmass into the Pine Tree State. High temps will likely hold in the 30s to low 40s all across the state.

Turning Colder Tonight, Dry North & Rain to Snow South

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT
|
Turning Colder Tonight, Dry North & Rain to Snow South

Forecast

Cloudy & Cool This Afternoon, Showers Possible Late

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:34 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
The remnants of Hurricane Zeta will continue to approach Maine this afternoon as the system heads toward the Mid-Atlantic Coastline. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day.

Forecast

Partly to Mostly Cloudy Today, Few Showers Possible Late

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:37 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A weak cold front is forecast to move through on Thursday. There isn’t much moisture with the front so it’s expected to move through pretty much unnoticed. Colder air behind the front will start to move in during the night tonight and into tomorrow.

Forecast

Partly to Mostly Cloudy Today, with Late Rain & Snow South

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:32 AM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
For our Thursday a rather strong, but moisture starved cold front will slide south through Northern New England. The front will bring some clouds to our region, but precipitation seems unlikely as the front slips through. Temps today will run in the 40s all across the Pine Tree state.

Forecast

Partly to Mostly Cloudy Tomorrow, with Late Rain & Snow South

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT
|
Partly to Mostly Cloudy Tomorrow, with Late Rain & Snow South

Forecast

Cloudy & Chilly This Afternoon, Few Rain/Snow Showers Possible

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A weak disturbance passing over southern New England and south of Maine will bring us a chance for a few rain showers or some mixed rain/snow showers this afternoon and evening.