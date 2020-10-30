Calvary Chapel officials speak after hosting hundreds at Trump campaign event

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) -The Assistant Pastor of Calvary Chapel spoke with TV 5 after Donald Trump Jr.'s event at their church.

Roughly 500 people attended the event, well over the Governor’s state mandate which allows for 100 people at outside gatherings. Mask wearing was also not required at the event.

Asst. Pastor Travis Carey says the church was happy to host Donald Trump Jr.

Thursday night’s event was originally scheduled to take place at a business in Hermon.

But the owners there say they received a reminder from health officials about the state order and Trump campaign officials made the decision to move the rally.

Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said during Thursday’s CDC briefing they also shared the state’s COVID-19 prevention guidelines with Calvary Chapel.

Church officials tell us they haven’t heard anything from health officials or the Governor. “We have taken a stance of defiance because of her heavy-handed over-restriction. So, if she sent us an email, we may have put it in the junk folder. We don’t know. But, as far as we know, no we didn’t get any sort of correspondence. We’re not worried about her responding whatsoever,” says Carey.

The church already has a lawsuit against Governor Mills.

In May, leaders sued Mills over her COVID-19 restrictions.

That lawsuit is still pending in the Federal Appeals Court in Boston.

