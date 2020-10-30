Calais schools going fully remote amid coronavirus spike

CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - Due to a spike in cases of coronavirus, schools in Calais are going fully remote starting Monday.

A message from the middle and high school principal said starting November 2nd and continuing until November 30th, all learning will be done virtually.

You can find a link to the remote learning plan here.

The latest numbers from the Maine CDC show 30 active cases of coronavirus in Washington County.

That’s nearly triple the total from a week ago.

