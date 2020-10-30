Calais schools going fully remote amid coronavirus spike
Current remote plan continues through November 30th.
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - Due to a spike in cases of coronavirus, schools in Calais are going fully remote starting Monday.
A message from the middle and high school principal said starting November 2nd and continuing until November 30th, all learning will be done virtually.
The latest numbers from the Maine CDC show 30 active cases of coronavirus in Washington County.
That’s nearly triple the total from a week ago.
