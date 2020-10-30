Advertisement

Calais schools going fully remote amid coronavirus spike

Current remote plan continues through November 30th.
Case spike sends Calais schools remote
Case spike sends Calais schools remote(KGNS)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - Due to a spike in cases of coronavirus, schools in Calais are going fully remote starting Monday.

A message from the middle and high school principal said starting November 2nd and continuing until November 30th, all learning will be done virtually.

You can find a link to the remote learning plan here.

The latest numbers from the Maine CDC show 30 active cases of coronavirus in Washington County.

That’s nearly triple the total from a week ago.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

2nd study testing a COVID-19 antibody drug has a setback

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Friday that independent monitors had recommended placing on hold enrollment of the most severely ill patients because of a potential safety problem and unfavorable balance of risks and benefits.

National

Grim outlook on COVID pandemic

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
The United States is now averaging a record-setting 74,184 new cases per day.

National

Empty Parisian sidewalks as France enters day 1 of lockdown

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Parisians — along with the rest of this nation of 67 million — were confined to their homes as of Friday, for the second time in seven months, under a presidential decree ratified by Parliament.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC Director warns “The surge is here”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
There are 929 active cases - up 70 from yesterday.

Latest News

National

France starts 4-week lockdown

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
French President Emmanuel Macron announced the country will begin a four-week national lockdown starting Friday.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases break record while star quarterback tests positive

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
COVID-19 cases break record while star quarterback tests positive

Coronavirus

Calvary Chapel officials speak after hosting hundreds at Trump campaign event

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Roughly 500 people attended the event, well over the Governor’s state mandate which allows for 100 people at outside gatherings.

Healthy Living

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center draws attention to World Stroke Day

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Stroke survivor Lee Glynn says his life changed forever after his stroke three years ago.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC gives update on coronavirus outbreaks across the state

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine CDC says they have opened a new outbreak investigation into Pat’s Pizza in Portland’s Old Port.

Coronavirus

Pope ends public audiences, eyes Christmas as virus surges

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis is halting his public general audiences and will limit participation at Christmas and other upcoming Masses amid a surge of coronavirus cases in Italy and the Vatican, officials said Thursday.