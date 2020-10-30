Advertisement

Benjamin’s Pub may have ghosts, paranormal experts say

The owners of Benjamin’s Pub in Bangor hired some ghost hunters to come in and see if the place is haunted.
Benjamin's Pub is located on Franklin Street in Bangor.
Benjamin's Pub is located on Franklin Street in Bangor.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One familiar restaurant in Bangor has quite the story to tell.

It’s just in time for Halloween.

If you walk inside Benjamin’s Pub in Bangor on Franklin, you might order something off of the menu like a cocktail or some food, but the owners say you may get more than what you asked for.

Richard Clark, Co-owner of Benjamin’s Pub, said, “We’ve had bottles that have been moved. We’ve had things that have flown off the shelf. We’ve had dimming lights. We’ve had TVs that have turned on and off by themselves."

Inside Benjamin’s Pub on Franklin Street in Bangor, sits Richard Clark and his wife Mandy. However, these two, may not be alone.

“Almost out of your peripheral you see someone walking by. You’d look and you didn’t see anything,” Clark explained.

They wondered could it be ghosts?

“Experts say they want to get your attention because they have unfinished business or they have something they want to say," Clark said.

So the couple put in a call to a group of local paranormal experts.

Richard said, they “concluded that they are just here hanging out. If these spirits are actually here, they are not here to haunt the place. They are just relaxing.”

Like Norman who was a local taxi driver.

Paranormal experts came into their business to try and explain some spooky experiences.
Paranormal experts came into their business to try and explain some spooky experiences.

Clark explained “He was driving around a group of girls from one bar to the next. He was on the sidewalk and he came down to the stairs and at the bottom of the stairs he crushed the corner to check on them and when he did he had a massive heart attack and had passed away on sight.”

“This one was out like that. I asked Mandy if she moved it. She said she hadn’t so she contacted Norman’s family, they said he really liked Cuddy Sark. Scotch." Clark added.

Chills right down to the bone.

“You can feel the cool air," Clark said. He added, "When instances happen and my wife and business partner Mandy is standing down away from me, when something happens, it stops me and I look at her and the goosebumps come over you.”

One spooky encounter to the next has Richard “starting to believe we have some folks hanging out down here.”

Clark said, “I was pouring a beer on one of our taps back here for one of our guests and the tap handle next to it opened up and poured on my hand. I didn’t turn it on and when that happened that kind of spooked me. He added, “I don’t feel threatened by it. I’m certainly not willing to close down the business for something like that."

Benjamin’s Pub is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“Come to Benjamin’s. Hang out with spirits," Clark said.

The owners tell us the experts are still sifting through their findings from their ghostly encounters.

To post or not to post... Some strange things have been happening at Benjamin's. It used to happen periodically when we...

Posted by Benjamin's Pub 2019 on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

There have been so many strange things happening at Benjamin's. Maybe we are more sensitive now that we have put it out...

Posted by Benjamin's Pub 2019 on Friday, September 11, 2020

