Bangor Symphony Orchestra releases composition reflecting on climate change

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -“The Warming Sea” was the first Bangor Symphony Orchestra concert cancelled by the pandemic back in March.

Now, the finale of that concert, titled ‘Hope Begins with Truth,’ has been released as a digital performance. It premiered on the 29th on Facebook.

The Bangor Symphony Orchestra worked with the Maine Science Festival to create the piece.

The composition is inspired by climate change and the fact the Gulf of Maine is the fastest warming body of water in the world.

Orchestra Director and Conductor Lucas Richman collaborated with BSO musicians and guests from around the country, including the Bangor-based choir “Divisi” and the Pittsburgh Youth Chorus.

“Who better to sing this anthem of hope but the children themselves. And to speak to their parents and the older generation and say essentially, ‘have you told them? Have you told them the truth?’ They need to know. Things are changing. Things will not remain the same as they were.”

The Maine Science Festival plans to present a full live performance of The Warming Sea as soon as it is safe to do so.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.